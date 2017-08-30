Widespread rain, thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Widespread rain/thunderstorm associated with gusty winds and chances of isolated heavy to more heavy falls is expected in lower Sindh and at scattered places of Punjab, while at isolated places of Khabper Pakhtunkhwa Balochistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely at Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions and at scattered places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G khan, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat, Hazara divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan Zhob divisions and Kashmir during this time duration. Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in southern parts of the country, while moderate currents in upper parts and Kashmir from Tuesday (night) to Friday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara divisions and Islamabad. The KP Met Office Tuesday forecast dry weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Upper Dir, Chitral, Malakand, Lower Dir, Abbottabad, Manshera.—APP

