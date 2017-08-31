Widespread rain, thunderstorm expected in different parts of country

Islamabad

Widespread rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Hyderabad, Karachi divisions, at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Quetta, Multan, D.G. Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar divisions during the next twelve hours.

Meanwhile, Karachi Meteorological Department forecast rainy or partially cloudy weather for Karachi during the next 24 hours. According to a statement issued here, the minimum temperature of 28 degrees Centigrade and the maximum 39 degrees Centigrade with 40 percent humidity in the air were recorded.

Mainly, rainy or partially cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the city. However, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Temperature of some major cities recorded Wednesday morning: Islamabad and Lahore twenty-six degree centigrade, Peshawar twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty, Gilgit eighteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.—Agencies