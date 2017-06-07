Widening gulf in Gulf

THE Arab world’s strongest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday citing alleged support for militants. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut relations with Qatar in a coordinated move, which was also joined by Yemen, Libya and Maldives.

In a statement, OIC has called upon Qatar to honour its commitments and agreements signed within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and urged all member states to adhere to the principles of OIC Charter, which calls for adhering to the policy of good neighbourliness, respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of member States and non-interference in their domestic affairs. We will not go into intricacies of the issue but the development has the potential to harm the much-needed unity and cohesion of the Islamic world. GCC has been evolving into a strong economic and political block with potential to counter moves that could have negative impact on the region. It has taken practical measures to foster cooperation and collaboration in different fields and has all the necessary resources to emerge as a potent force in the region with positive effects for regional peace and stability. We would, therefore, urge the two sides to sit at the negotiating table and sort out differences at the earliest in an amicable manner before they are exploited by vested interests. As the move to sever ties is stronger than the previous one, it would increase problems and difficulties of people in GCC countries especially in Qatar. The feud would also create problems for countries like Pakistan, which have best of relations with the two sides. Turkey has wisely offered its good offices and we would urge the Pakistani leadership to coordinate with Ankara in mediating between the two sides.

