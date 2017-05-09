Wide scope to enhance Pak-Oman coop: PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has emphasised for regular political dialogue between Pakistan and Oman at Foreign Ministers’ level for a comprehensive exchange of views on all areas of political, strategic and economic interests between Pakistan and Oman. There is a considerable scope to enhance our cooperation in trade and commerce as well as in investment and other economic sectors’, underlined the Prime Minister. Mr Nawaz Sharif was talking to Mr. Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Foreign Minister of Oman who called on him at PM House Islamabad today.

Welcoming the Omani Foreign Minister, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its fraternal relations with Oman.

‘Under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Oman has been consistently making progress on all fronts.

Prime Minister appreciated the special importance attached to relations with Pakistan by His Majesty.

Appreciating Oman’s keen interest in creating closer linkages between Pakistani and Omani sea ports, the Prime Minister said that the possibility of launching government-to-government and commercial Ferry Service between Pakistan and Oman would open an entirely new sector to enhance connectivity, people to people contacts and Pakistan-Oman bilateral trade.

We are also grateful to the Omani Government for taking good care of Pakistanis serving in Oman and especially those employed in Royal Omani Armed Forces. Mr. Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation, during the visit to Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the leadership of the Prime Minister which has put Pakistan on the path of socio-economic development, economic stability and developing the country’s infrastructure on modern lines.

Earlier Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Oman’s Foreign Minister Yousaf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah held talks at the foreign office in Islamabad on Monday. Later addressing a joint news conference, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said Oman is our closest maritime neighbor and CPEC and Gwadar provide great opportunities for greater connectivity and linkages. —NNI