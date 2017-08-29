Wi-tribe’s 200Mbps breaks Pakistan Internet speed record

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

Wi-tribe, Pakistan’s leading Home & Business Broadband Internet provider confirmed that it had breached the magical 200Mbps internet speed record following testing on its soon to be released LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) technology network. Wi-tribe’s network will be the first service in Pakistan to deliver 4.5G speeds and quality.

The huge technology upgrade is part of a $100m million three year investment programme into the company designed to focus on speed challenges faced by customers across Pakistan. The investment effectively future-proofs Wi-tribe’s technology and will be followed by a number of value added services. It will mean Pakistan becomes the first country in South Asia and the Middle East to deploy LTE-A technology delivering 4.5G speeds and that for example, end users will be able to watch ultra HD without buffering and businesses won’t suffer due to poor speed related challenges.

Insiders also confirm that Wi-tribe, who have partnered with top Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, will complete the full roll-out of its 4.5G LTE-A network by the end of this month and is awaiting approval from the Pakistan Telecom Authority for its commercial launch.

The President and Chairman of Wi-tribe, Shahid Malik, who previously served as a UK Government Minister and Member of Parliament expressed the company’s excitement at the record breaking results: “We are truly thrilled at breaking the 200Mbps speed barrier and delivering Pakistan’s fastest ever Home Broadband Internet Service.