Why this law for Muslims’ only?

If Indian government has passed a law that forbids the sale and transportation of cows and buffaloes for slaughter, then why are the big butcher houses owned by Hindus slaughtering same animals and exporting meat to other countries of the world? Also, why are Hindus selling leather belts and leather bags made of cow or buffalo skin? If Muslims are punished for selling and consuming beef, the same should apply to Hindus too for selling products made of cows or buffalo skin.

If the slaughtering of cows and buffaloes is an offence in India, a rule made by the Modi government, then what about the slaughtering of goats and chickens? Are they not animals too? What about eggs? Why is the cow all of a sudden gaining popularity in India?

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

