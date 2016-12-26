Why should Pak import RLNG?

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

The present government of PML-N has signed a binding contract with Qatar to buy 1.3 million tonne LNG every year for the next 20 years at a varying price of Brent. At the current extreme low rates of oil, the current price of RLNG is higher and unfeasible compared to local gas supply. The only industries that can use RLNG at current rate are power, CNG and fertilizer industries. And in future when oil rates increase the RLNG rate will be very high and no local Company would buy it. So the future government of Pakistan would either have to pay a very high penalty or force domestic users to buy the expensive RLNG. This would mean that for next 20 years Pakistanis will have to suffer crippling high electricity and gas prices.

I am amazed how our leaders can sign long-term imprudent agreements as everyone knows that long term agreements are beneficial only on fixed price basis. Everyone can buy RLNG on varying price through ‘spot’ purchases, which means one off purchase at current market price plus discount. Therefore I request all sane Pakistani’s to save us from future crippling high energy prices by compelling the government to end long term RLNG contracts with varying prices that are not feasible and instead sign contracts for the enhancement in exploration and production activities of local natural gas. When Pakistan has the potential to become LNG exporter, why should we become RLNG importers?