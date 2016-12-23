Why only Ch Nisar?

Masood Khan

Jubail, Saudi Arab

Justice Esa Qazi Commission Report on bombing of Quetta’ legal community may have come as a surprise to many as he was courageous enough to say in public what the public knew for a long time but no one dares to talk about in open. He has tried to highlight the frightening gaps in the security and administrative structure which have resulted in mayhem from Moon Market to APS to Shah Noorani to Quetta. Though the Report has criticised many for their repeated failings but understandably Ch Nisar seemed to be much offended.

His hard hitting stance against the Report’s outcome has energised opposition parties to demand his resignation. But I find that’s not fair; poor Ch Nisar is just an outspoken apologist for extremist forces who have brought this country to its knees. And here is the main issue; when report indicts Ch Nisar and his Ministry, it doesn’t point out what role security agencies are up to by using banned and Jihadi outfits to meet their petty goals. Report doesn’t question Election Commission or Superior Judiciary who always looked the other side whenever banned outfits took part in elections. It doesn’t criticize those provincial governments that have wholeheartedly donated millions to the so-called Taliban University in Akora Khattak or have failed to stop proscribed outfits from holding rallies and public meetings in Lahore and Karachi.

We may discuss Commission Report for the next few days or weeks, afterwards it will be business as usual. Nothing will change until State does away with its policy to distinguish between good or bad extremists.What’s happening in Chakwal where a religious minority is under threat or in Karachi where forced conversion bill is under attack by religious extremists, all this shows extremism is deeply rooted in society. Nothing to worry about; Justice Qazi Report is not going to hit us as our heads are firmly deep in sand.