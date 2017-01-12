Why me, God? A common question

Khushi Abbasi

Rawalpindi

I am sure every person in his/her life at least once asked to him her self that ‘Why me, God?’ because something has happened that caused you to feel some how singled out. Perhaps you feel that God must be punishing you for some reason. That’s why this must be happening to you? Be assured you are not alone. God has not abandoned you and he has not singled you out, no matter how you feel right now.

Whatever you are going through, God’s promise is that he will see you through and give you the strength and direction you need. Our feelings of why me, God? are real. They are based on real events, but our conclusions may not be accurate. We take our beliefs from our parents, teachers, life experiences, books etc. These erred beliefs cause us to cry out in pain why me, Lord?.

God answer is that we are not victims but victors. God has said that we can trust Him in everything and that every event in our lives should be counted to as all joy. When we choose to believe and trust God that there will always be a good outcome, we trust Him! Only God knows why we are going through these circumstances. Our new dialogue with God will be “God this is going to be an interesting journey, I’m excited to see how you are going to bring good out of this one. I trust you will!”.