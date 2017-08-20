Why blame women?

Heinous crimes like rape and murder are happening all over the world; many of them are not even reported by the media. It’s getting more and more disgusting to know and read news about gang rapes and murders that are taking place almost everyday. Unless and until you hang the rapists and the murderers, these crimes will never come to an end. I wonder why God made women to suffer such trauma.

Several rape and murder incidents occur in India daily and the culprits roam about scot-free due to their alleged nexus with police and some top politicians. Goons are not scared because our politicians come up with statements like ‘boys will be boys’.

No matter how many girls/women suffer following attack on their self-worth, no matter how many parents feel hurt following attack on their child’s security, no matter how many celebrities, media and commoners criticise attack on women’s life, such roadside Romeos will turn into monsters if our so-called leaders keep giving statements in their favour. It’s a shame on all those politicians who continue to blame women for such crimes.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

