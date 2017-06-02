Whose interest Hashmi has served?

PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi, a vocal and loyalist leader of the party, put himself and the party into trouble on Wednesday by launching scathing attack on the judiciary and Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama Papers case. His diatribe against ‘those investigating’ the Prime Minister’s family and threatening tone, understandably, became a hot topic of discussion and attracted strong reaction from different circles.

PML-N and PPP are political rivals but in this particular incident Nehal Hashmi followed the footsteps of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari who, in an apparent reference to Army leadership, remarked back in June 2015 “You stay for three years and we are here to stay and will never retire”. Later, in the face of severe reaction and backlash, he had to swallow his words and Hashmi too has no other choice. What happened to Mr Zardari after anti-Army remarks should have served as a warning to PML-N leader but unfortunately he fell victim to emotions and in his attempt to prove his loyalty with the top leadership, he damaged cause of the party. The Supreme Court promptly took serious notice of his statement and the Opposition missed no time in condemning the remarks and criticising PML-N. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mariyum Aurangzeb instantly issued statements distancing PML-N and the government away from the controversial remarks and described them as personal opinion of Hashmi. The statement cost Hashmi his Senate seat as well as suspension of party membership but the damage has been done. No one would approve what Nehal Hashmi said against an esteemed institution but it is also pointed out that the apex court should also take notice of a media report, which has not so far been denied, about instructions issued to SECP and the State Bank of Pakistan regarding nomination of some particular persons for the JIT as this has created doubts in the minds of people about impartiality of the process. Meanwhile, PML-N leadership should also discipline its workers and leaders urging them to exercise utmost restraint and care in issuing statements especially on sensitive and controversial issues.

