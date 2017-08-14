Whopping increase in cases pending with SC

Staff Reporter

The number of cases pending with the Supreme Court has recorded a whopping increase of almost 100% during the last eight years. The number of pending cases has reached 36,344 as compared to 18,359 in 2009, according to a summary statement of the Supreme Court issued. This rapid increase in the number of pending cases is the biggest challenge faced by the SC judges, who are already tolerating criticism in dealing with matters that are political in nature. According to the summary statement, as many as 25,604 pending cases in the apex court came from the high courts, wherein 16,117 were civil petitions and 9,487 civil appeals. Likewise, 294 constitutional petitions, which have been directly filed in the apex court, are pending so far, it states, adding that decisions on 177 human rights cases and 59 suomotu matters are still awaited. Only one reference, which was filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari for revisiting of judgment in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto murder case, is pending while decisions on 1,269 criminal appeals are still awaited, according to the statement.

