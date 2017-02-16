Governor Sindh meets Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest, country’s situation and promotion of harmony among provinces.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair while condemning the brutal Lahore blast,expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives including police officials and extended his heartiest sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved families of martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the whole nation is united to curb extremism, terrorism and sectarianism as all these surely are neither fate of Pakistan nor have any place in Quaid’s Pakistan. He said that terrorists have no religion and they are enemies of Pakistan and its people so very soon nefarious designs of terrorists will be thwarted.

The Chief Minister further said that we are indebted of the sacrifices of martyrs and will pay it back by eliminating terrorists and their facilitators from the country. He said that Pakistan is our country and collective efforts are needed to transform it in accordance with the ideals of prosperous land.

All provinces have to strive together with unity, concurrence and oneness for developed and peaceful Pakistan, he added. Provincial Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz presided over a high level meeting here Thursday to review the initiatives regarding use of smart boards (LED’s) for educating students and training teachers.

While addressing meeting, Shehbaz said that use of advanced technology in education sector is the need of hour and extolled usage of technology will bring amazing results in this field.

He boasted that Punjab Government has started this initiative in Danish Schools 06 years back and students of Southern Punjab are being educated through this advanced technology.

He directed to setup a committee in this regard who will submit final recommendations within four weeks. British experts at this occasionbriefed participants of meeting about procedure of this smart board technology.

Provincial Ministers RanaMashoodAmhed, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Advisor Dr. UmerSaif, Chairman Punjab Education Foundation MPA Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, Additional Chief Sectary, sectaries of concerned departments, high officials and Britain experts also attended meeting.