Whistler by John Grisham

Sadia Munir

Via email

John Grisham is a famous American, bestselling author who is famous for his legal thrillers. His novels tend to have less physical action. In “The Whistler”, Grisham not only tells a captivating story, he very skillfully explains to the readers the complex processes and legal terms. He successfully attacks the social and political ills present in the society.

We expect our judges to be honest and wise. The whole judicial system is based on their sincerity and fair-mindedness. The judicial system is considered as independent of all external factors to ensure the confidence of the people that their cases will be decided fairly. Some people even believe that judges are ‘above the law’ because of the protection the judges are provided for any acts they carry out during the course of their cases. Who judges the judges? We have not given much thought to this, but Grisham has created a unique and exciting storyline based around this very important subject. He throws light on what happens when a judge takes a bribe or bends law? It’s uncommon, yet it happens.

The protagonist of the novel Lacy Stoltz is working for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct. She is an attorney, not a cop, and she must react to legal misconduct to protect the rights of all litigants, to punish those who do wrong, and to ensure the orderly and efficient flow of justice. After spending nine years with the Board, she realizes that most issues are brought on by inadequacy of the system, not corruption. The Board is approached by a lawyer, a whistleblower, who no longer practices the law. He calls attention to the corruption and question them if they want to investigate “the most corrupt judge in the history of American jurisprudence.” The source of this fortune is a Native American-operated casino. The casino is run by a cruel gangster. He had some members of the tribe killed when they opposed the construction of the casino. Afterwards he started sharing profits with other tribe leaders. A corrupt judge began to protect them against legal charges in exchange for $250,000 each month.

This case of corruption is given to Lacy and she has a feeling that it will be a dangerous one. Her doubts are confirmed as one person is murdered, another injured and one goes missing. The case turns deadly as the wheels of justice begin to turn. John Grisham is an optimist who believes that wrongs can be discovered through persistent investigation. Nowadays we could use a little inspiration from this.