Where is the Interior Minister: Bakhtawar

Staff Reporter

Daughter of slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari asked where federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was following the ghastly Sehwan Sharif bomb blast which killed 80 people and injured scores of others.

In a series of tweets, Bakhtawar defended Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah and took to task the media for portraying him in a bad light. She also claimed that media was ‘bought and paid’ and was providing misinformation.Bakhtawar also criticised the actions of Khyber Pakhtunlkhwa government, denouncing their initiative to provide Rs 300 million to madressahs. 88 people were martyred and over 250 injured in the suicide attack at the Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine at Sehwan Town on Thursday. Each Thursday, the devotees reach the shrine in large numbers to attend Dhamal.