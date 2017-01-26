Where are the hospitals?

Momina Bilal

Lahore

Some months back, the prime minister had very triumphantly announced that the federal government will be constructing more than 40 hospitals and these will be located in different parts of the country. As a follow up of this much appreciated announcement, the National Assembly was told by the Federal Minister concerned sometime back that more than 40 hospitals will be state-of-the-art hospitals and will be established in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA as well as in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Even after passage of sometime, it is not known whether construction of some of these hospitals has started in any part of the country so far or not.

It is also not known as to what will be the breakup of these hospitals and how many of these are going to be established and funded by the federal government, if this is not merely an announcement, in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. If these hospitals are still at the planning stage, it will be good that the federal government undertakes construction of these hospitals in close coordination and cooperation with the respective would-be beneficiary {provincial} governments which are in a much better position to say as to where these hospitals are needed most and will be of much benefit to the rural population where in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. As of present, the people are asking as to where and when these more than 40 modern hospitals are going to be located and constructed.