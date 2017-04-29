Wheat valuing $258,000 exported in 9 months

Islamabad

About 885 metric tons of wheat valuing US$ 258,000, was exported during first 3 quarters of current financial year as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Wheat exports from the country during the period from July- March, 2017-18 grew by 1,190 percent as the commodity exports during the same period of last year was recorded at only 50 metric tons worth of US$ 20,000.

However, during month of March wheat exports from the country was recorded at zero as against the exports of 200 metric ton of the month of February, 2017.

Meanwhile 2.684 million tons rice valuing US$ 1.170 billion exported in last 9 months of current financial year as against the exports of 3.140 million tons worth US$ 1.376 million of same period last year.

On month on month basis,rice exports from the country during March, 2017 increased by 154.28 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.

During month of March, about 45,745 metric tons of basmati rice worth US$ 43.976 million were exported as compared the exports of 17,412 metric tons valuing of US$ 17.294 million of same month last year.

In first three quarter of current financial year 123,443 metric tons of sugar worth US$ 66.50 million exported as compared the 293,514 tons valuing US$ 132.28 million of same period last year.

During the month of March sugar exports from the country also grew by 1.60 percent and about 107,558 metric tons of sugar worth US$ 57.742 million were exported as compared the exports of 127,009 metric tons valuing of US$ 56.883 million of same month last year.

In last month, exports of oil seed nuts and kernals increased by 281.92 percent as 4,588 metric tons of oil seeds and nuts worth US$ 5.576 million exported against the exports of 1,099 metric tons valuing US$ 1.460 million of same month last year.

In month of March tobacco export increased by 422.73 percent as about 723 metric tons of tobacco exported and earned US$ 2.415 million as against the exports of 114 metric tons valuing US$ 0.462 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, country also earned US$ 36.471 million by exporting about 15,280 metric tons of fish and fish products against the exports of 11,706 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth US$ 27.817 million of same month of last year.—APP