Wheat sowing up by 0.6pc in Punjab

Islamabad

Wheat crop cultivation, a major cash crop of the season used as staple food in the country, had registered positive growth during the sowing season of 2016-17 as compared to last year.

Wheat cultivation in Punjab had witnessed about 0.6 percent increase whereas crop sowing in Sindh registered about 0.2 percent increase as compared to last crop season, said Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Gopnag.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said wheat crop had been cultivated over 6,677 thousand hectares in Punjab province, showing an increase of 0.6 percent as compared to last year.—APP