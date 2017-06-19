Wheat productivity in Punjab is less than the maximum potential due to technical and management issues. Survey data was used for the said purpose comprising 17 districts of the Punjab province from the period 2005-06 to 2007-08. The data was collected by Punjab Economic Research Institute. The technical efficiency of wheat farms was analysed using Data Envelopment Analysis (DEA) approach.

Subsequently, the same was calculated by analysing the socio-economic factors responsible for inefficiency using Tobit Regression Model. Educating farmers, building road infrastructure and providing access to essential inputs to farmers could improve efficiency.

AMIR SHAHZAD SIVIA

Via email

Related