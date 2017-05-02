Wheat procurement drive begins

Sialkot

The wheat procurement drive began here on Monday, during which 82,000 ton wheat will be purchased at the rate of 1300 per mound from growers.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Asif Tufail said the district administration had set up 10 procurement centers in the Sialkot district.

He said effective measures had been adopted to ensure direct purchase of wheat from growers and transparent issuance of the gunny bags to them. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Dr. Umer Sher Chatta said the government was making sincere efforts to end economical exploitation of wheat growers by curbing the role of middlemen in the procurement of wheat.—APP