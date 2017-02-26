Wheat procurement centres in Mirpurkhas division demanded

Nazir Ahmed Chandio

Mirpurkhas

Abadgars have called Sindh government to immediately setup wheat procurement centers in Mirpurkhas division and also provide bardana to them to acquire government official price. They further demanded government to improve irrigation system by removing mismanagement of water particularly in Nara canal system. They were speaking at Mirpurkhas divisional abadgar convention held here on Sunday under Sindh chamber of agriculture at Mirpurkhas Gymkhana club that was attended by hundreds of abadgars of Mirpurkhas division and other areas of Sindh including Ghotki, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Tandoallahyar etc.

President Sindh Chamber of agriculture Dr Nadeem Qamar demanded government to immediately establish wheat procurement centers in Mirpurkhas division and provide bardana to local growers instead of traders’ so that growers could get official rate of wheat crop. He alleged that there was gross mismanagement of water in province and government should to eliminate mismanagement withheld of growers by taking drastic measures and ensure availability of water till tail end abadgars so that agriculture of Sindh might be improve.

He said that there was need of personal interest of local growers in their agriculture for getting prosperity and improvement agriculture sector. He askedgrowers to be united atplat form of Sindh chamber of agriculture for joint struggle of their rights. He demanded government to setup commission withheld of growers to resolve water issue and include growers on district level in commissions.

He asked federal government to open trade between India and Pakistan through Khokhropar border so that Pakistani vegetables might be export to India. Regarding adulteration of seeds and fertilizers he said that accused were arrested of adulteration but we were responsible to get released them from official custody. He advised growers to adopt modern method of agriculture that was being used in foreign countries to increase per acre yield.

He lauded government efforts for lining canals and distributaries to ensure availability of water till tail end areas.