Wheat crop cultivation target achieved

Sargodha

The district agriculture department has achieved its cultivation target of wheat crops and introduced modern techniques to enhance per acre production. District Officer Agricultural Faiz Ahmad Kundi told APP on Tuesday that farmers were being provided relief. He said that a comprehensive campaign was launched for creating awareness among farmers regarding packages provided by the government and innovations in this regard in the farm sector.

He said that the authorities had decided to sow wheat on 530,000 acres in the district while 533,000 acres wheat target had been achieved by Dec 15, 2016. He said that in six tehsils of the district including Silanwali, Bhalwal, Kotmomin, Shahpur, Sahiwal and Sargodha the agricultural authorities had given targets 49,000 acres, 96,000 acres, 93,000 acres, 90,000 acres, 70,000 and 130,000 acres, respectively. While the following tehsils have achieved the cultivation targets within the period as Sillanwali achieved 49,936 acres, Bhalwal 123,000 acrea, Sahiwal 75,975 acres, Kotmomin 92,600 acres, Shahpur 78,696 acres and Sargodha tehsil has achieved wheat cultivation target 133,000 acres.—APP