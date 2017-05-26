What was my fault?

In another barbarian act at the foyer of Manchester Arena, so many innocent people lost their lives. Among them was a cute little girl of eight years, Staffie Rose. Her innocent face asks many questions to death mongers as to what was her fault? Why she was put to death so brutally. Even savages and animals do not attack children. A sweet little Lily has been plucked and crushed in no time. Life is precious but the perpetrators of death do not know this. They are hellish creature and rock everything coming their way. It is high time world should link arms and join hands to overcome the menace of terrorism, whether it is from within or without.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

