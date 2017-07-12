What next?

THE much-awaited and much-talked-about final report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has brought about a visible change in the overall legal, constitutional and political schemes of things in the country. The report is a clear-cut verdict against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family and there are concerns and apprehensions that the findings and any adverse judgement of the Supreme Court based on them could prove to be highly detrimental to political future of the family with serious repercussions for PML-N. The report has proven politicians like Allama Tahirul Qadri and Aitzaz Ahsan wrong who saw JIT and the entire Panama case as ‘match-fixing’ and that entire drama was being enacted to give clean chit once for all to the Sharif family.

It was somewhat astonishing that the report was instantly made public whereas reports, findings and recommendations of numerous commissions formed in the past to investigate various issues of national importance including separation of East Pakistan and OBL saga have still not seen light of the day. In the case of others, some parts and portions, which are of crucial significance, were withheld on the pretext of national interest and security. Anyhow, publication of the report allowed both sides to study the findings and recommendations and prepare their future strategy and this is important especially when the apex court would resume hearing of Panama case from Monday July 17 and might give its final verdict after hearing arguments from the two sides and considering what contains in the report and its authenticity and relevance in the eye of law. The ruling PML-N was quick to reject the JIT report altogether terming it as trash and announced to contest each and every word of the report before the Supreme Court. At a news conference, four Federal Ministers pointed out apparent flaws in the findings and said they would raise their objections in the court. As for PTI leader Imran Khan, he was apparently a satisfied person as the report has cleared his way in many respects, which he himself was unable to clear despite frantic efforts. He claimed that the match is over and repeated his favourite demand of resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Some analysts view the JIT report as historic in the sense that for the first time leaders of a ruling party have been made accountable but others view it as entire one-sided process because known corrupt personalities are roaming freely and many of them are coming together to ensure their entry into corridors of power in the near future. Irrespective of reaction of different political parties that are viewing the report from their vested angles and petty political interests, we believe that things should not be allowed to deteriorate further. The decision of the ruling party to defend the Prime Minister and his family before the court of law is a step in the right direction. They are fully entitled to present their case before the court and prove findings wrong or biased. Hopefully, the Supreme Court too would minutely study the report and make a judgement on the basis of evidence, arguments and merits of the case. Therefore, all sides should avoid taking things to the extreme, which may unnecessarily raise political temperature. The policy of impatience or confrontation would not benefit anyone and instead harm the process of national development. Once the court finally decides the case, the ruling party would still have legal and constitutional options and it can exercise them at that point of time. The judgement of the court as well as personal and party decision would obviously decide fate of the Prime Minister but sanity demands that path of confrontation should be avoided at all costs. PML-N is pursuing a popular development agenda and its completion would play a decisive role in next general election. Therefore, continuity would not only be in the interest of the country but also in the best interest of PML-N itself. It is all the more important to point out that there is no threat to government and PML (N) has been given mandate for five years and it should fully avail this opportunity to serve the masses.

Related