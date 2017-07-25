We have a soulless democracy and seem contended with the things prevalent around us. An intense legal battle is being fought in the highest court of the country. The battle lines are drawn on party lines. The ones are for development and the others are for decadency.

What a shame we have some elements in our ranks who have indulged in dirty politics, and are suffering from acute dementia. They have become unpopular and literally hated by the masses. They have all committed corruption at some stage but unscrupulously demanding accountability of others. We are living in an age of information technology and it is not easy to hide crimes so easily. Well, let me explain that there is a need to frame charges against all those who have been misguiding the masses by telling lies and spreading rumours. Shame! Shame! Shame!

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

