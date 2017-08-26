WFP to disburse cash among FATA students next month

Islamabad

The World Food Programme (WFP) would start first time monthly cash disbursement among the 13,000 students of Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) from next month September.

Spokes person of WFP Mahira Afzal told APP here on Friday, she said that this programme was launched its first cash-assistance for secondary school girls programme in Pakistan while issuing biometrics attendance data part of its support to the FATA Secretariat’s education programme.

About 13,000 girls in 140 middle and high schools in seven agencies of FATA and the Frontier Regions would be the part in the innovative programme.

Mahira said that girls who attend at least 80 percent of classes each month will receive a stipend of Rs 1,000.

Before each monthly cash disbursement, students and their mothers will undergo an awareness session on nutrition and general health and hygiene within the family.—APP