Western culture, its effect on Muslims

Shazia Kakar

Islamabad

The Westernization has affected the Islamic culture negatively. Muslims tend to forget about their own culture. This can be seen in the way they dress, the way they socialize and the way they eat and to name a few. Now we are living in age of globalization and through media these influences have reached the Muslim society.

Islam requires everyone to wear decent and dignified clothing. The Western world, however, does not consider decency in their fashion and style very much. That is why they, special women, wear revealing clothes. But they don’t allow Muslim women to wear scarves. This is the freedom that they talk about always. We are suffering from inferiority complex which eventually has led us to think of them being superior. The values and ideas of West are penetrating into Muslim societies and they are picking them up like a wildfire without realising their harmful effects. Muslims today feel that in order to be civilized, one has to be westernized in mind and manner.

Therefore, it has become important that the Muslims, especially the youth, are informed about the Muslim culture and the Islamic way of life so that the generation of today and the future generations do not lose their cultural identity. Muslim youths can be both Muslim and modern at the same time. They can compete in many fields with the Westerners such as education, technology and many more. Dressing is not the only standard of being modern and civilized. A lot has to be done for the development and progress of Muslims. So, instead of changing in appearance, Muslims should focus on their own issues and problems and everyone ought to play his/her part in the building of this great Ummah. Above all, the media should play a key role in a situation of crisis that may occur anywhere in the world.