Westerly wave affects upper parts of country

Islamabad

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is forecast at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours while mainly very hot and dry weather would continue in plain areas of the country.

A shallow westerly wave has entered upper parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday night, an official of Met office Muhammad Farooq told APP. During last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Noorpurthal 07mm, Sialkot (Cantt 06mm, A/P 05mm), Gujrat 06mm, Bahawalnagar 05mm, Murree 03mm, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang 02mm, Joharabad Rawalpindi 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03mm and Kotli 02mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Turbat 53øC, Sibbi 51øC, Lasbella 49, Panjgur, Padidan, Dadu, Jacobabad 47øC, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Moenjodaro, Hyderabad, Larkana 46øC, Peshawar 43øC.—APP