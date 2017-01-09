Westbrook’s 17th triple-double leads Thunder win

Los Angeles

Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook notched his 17th triple-double of the season Saturday, leading the Thunder to a 121-106 home win over the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook, who leads the NBA in scoring and is averaging a triple-double, produced 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists in the 54th triple-double of his career.

His seven three-pointers were one shy of the career-high eight he delivered in a loss to Houston on Thursday, but the fiery point guard had plenty of help from the Thunder’s big men in the convincing win over the short-handed Nuggets.

“I think on both ends of the floor, we decided to go big,” Thunder reserve center Enes Kanter of Turkey said. “And we did an amazing job on both ends. Not just offensively. Both ends we put matchup pressure on them.”

Oklahoma City’s Kiwi center Steven Adams added 16 points and four blocked shots for a Thunder team that out-scored the Nuggets in the paint 56-48.

Meanwhile, The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers finalized a deal to acquire guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced on Saturday.

The Hawks in return received guard Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, a first-round draft pick and cash.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to add a player and person the calibre of Kyle Korver to our Cavs family,” Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said.

“Among the most prolific and dynamic three-point shooters in NBA history, a selfless, and team-first competitor, Kyle brings all of the elements of Cavs DNA that we covet on and off the floor.”

The 35-year-old Korver dressed but did not play in Atlanta’s 99-94 victory Thursday over the New Orleans Pelicans and told reporters after the contest that he believed he was being dealt.

“What can I say about it?” Korver said. “It will definitely be mixed emotions.

“Obviously, it’s a great opportunity for me to go to Cleveland. I’m very excited about that part, but there’s definitely a lot of relationships that care a lot about here that I’m going to miss.”

Korver is a three-point shooting specialist who is averaging 9.5 points and 40.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc this season.

The former second-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2003 NBA entry draft is a lifetime 42.9 percent three-point shooter.—AFP