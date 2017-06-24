West fails to protect rights of Palestine, Kashmir people: PUC

Staff Reporters

Islamabad/Lahore

Ulema, religious scholars and leadership of different religious organizations while addressing Friday Congregations to mark ‘Youm-e-Tahafuz Harmain Al-Sharifain Al-Aqsa’ stressed that stability and security of Muslim Ummah lies in mutual unity. The entire Muslim world should have to get united for security of Harmain-Al-Sharifain and for freedom of Masjid-e-Al Aqsa. Elements making conspiracies to create divisions in Muslim world will be foiled and Qatar- Saudi rift should be settled through dialogues.

The Ulema commenting on Qatar-Arab controversy further stated that both the countries should settle differences through Gulf Coordination Council. Youm-e-Tahafuz Harmain Al Sharifain and Al-Aqsa was observed here on Jumat-ul-Wida all over Pakistan on call of Pakistan Ulema Council to express solidarity with cause of Masjid-e-Al Aqsa and to express commitment for defense and security of Harmain Al-Sharifain. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi while addressing at Jamia Masjid Al-Rasheed, I-8, Islamabad from Saudi Arabia through videoconference stated that elements aiming at making chaos in Muslim World and in Harmain-Al-Sharifain should not forget that leadership of Muslim Ummah is not negligent from its responsibility to ensure protection of Harmain-Al-Sharifain.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that some foreign forces are hatching conspiracies to destabilize strengthened Muslim countries and aiming to target Pakistan and Saudi Arabia but shore that all these conspiring elements will be foiled. Pakistan has always supported cause of Palestinian people and will continue supporting people of Palestine for the liberation of Palestine, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that enemies of Islam are supporting Daesh and Israel to create anarchy in Muslim countries. To contain conspiracies of these conspiring elements, Islamic Military Alliance has been constituted, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. He also clarified that Islamic Military Alliance has not been constituted on sectarian grounds and neither this alliance has any any intention against any Islamic country.

APP adds:- Muslims all-over the world must make united efforts for liberation of Palestine, said speakers at a rally, organised on Al-Qudus Day from Lahore Press Club to the PIA square on Friday. Acting Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Liaquat Baloch, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan leader Allama Qari Zawar Bahadur, provincial head of Millat-e-Jafria Pakistan Allama Sibtain Haider Sabzwari addressed the rally. Other ulema who spoke on the occasion were Pir Usman Noori, Malik Shaukat Ali Awan, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, etc.

They said that followers of Islam were duty bound to help their Muslim brothers wherever they live in the world. They said that developed countries use the slogans of human rights just for their vested interests and they had no interest in protecting the rights of the oppressed nations like Palestine and Kashmir. The speakers said that a conspiracy was being hatched at international level to create rift between Shia and Sunni Muslims. The plan was aimed at safeguarding Israel and damage Palestine, they added.