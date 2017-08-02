Well done position holders

All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education throughout Punjab have declared matric examination results on the same day. It is good to note that the ratio of successful candidates is increasing appreciably and that the girls and boys are sharing top positions here and there indicating their growing interest in improving their academic results to the possible extent. Announcing the matric results simultaneously has become a good tradition during last couple of years.

According to the reports in the newspapers, Provincial Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the top position holders – girls and boys of all nine boards – saying that the top position holders have surely made their parents and teachers proud. It is all the more commendable to note that some students have earned this honour of top position by sheer commitment, hard work and patience despite lack of adequate resources. The chief minister availed the opportunity of also congratulating parents and teachers of the top position holders reiterating his conviction that hard work is never wasted.

Undoubtedly intelligent and bright students are precious assets and the future of Pakistan and it is good to note that provincial government has reiterated its determination to continue taking all possible measures within available resources for promoting and popularising education and providing necessary resources for training and educating such brilliant and talented students who have been gifted by Almighty Allah with ability to alter course of history.

It is also appreciable to note the provincial government is implementing a comprehensive programme for the improvement and betterment of education sector and encouragement of the talented intelligent students as education is the only ladder to progress and provision of maximum available resources for the promotion of education is certainly beneficial investment undoubtedly. Shabash top position holders.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

