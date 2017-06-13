Welfare of people govt’s top priority: Governor

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair has said that the welfare of people is the first priority of the government. He said that federal and provincial governments were working on vision to spur prosperity in Sindh. He stated this while presiding over a meeting with Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who called on him at Governor House, said a statement issued here on Monday. Mohammed Zubair said that the welfare of people was top priority specially provision of basic facilities including clean drinking water, health, education and infrastructure as well development and renovation. He said that it was the responsibility of the information department to make aware the public pertaining to welfare and development works before their initiation. In the meeting, various issues pertaining to the welfare of people, development and others matters of the province came under discussion. The Governor said that after 2013 the entire country was changing rapidly. He further said that after the restoration of peace, foreign investment was increasing in the country. Poverty and unemployment were decreasing with the help of foreign investment and role of private sector, he added. He said that for the development of the province, Prime Minister Muhammed Nawaz Sharif announced mega projects and funds. He said that it was vital to highlight the positive image of Karachi. On the occasion, Nasir Shah also briefed the Governor about the performance of his information department.