Welfare measures for writers okayed: Irfan Siddiqui

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has granted formal approval of additional financial measures for the welfare and up lift of poets and writers, disclosed Irfan Siddiqui, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage.

“The implementation on these welfare oriented initiatives would take place from the next financial year,” said Irfan Siddiqui , while talking to media men here on Friday. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, at the inaugural session of the fourth International Writers Conference that was held in Islamabad in the previous month, had announced various steps regarding the welfare of poets, intellectuals and writers.

Siddiqui stated that PM has accorded approval for the provision of additional resources to implement these steps and amount shall be allocated in the next budget for this purpose. He said Life Insurance scheme for writers has been extended from 354 to 700 individuals and from the next financial year seven hundred writers would benefit from this facility.