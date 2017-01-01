Welcome 2017..!

THE night was dark and at the Gate of Time the old watchman was half asleep. Suddenly there was the sound of eerie maniacal laughter. “Who goes there?” shouted the old watchman of the Gate of Time. “Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!” laughed a voice “Who goes there?” shouted the old sentry again wearily. “2016!”

“Oh, It’s you is it?” asked the old sentry, “You sure have changed 2016! You’re drunk!” “The Earth people gave me a send off party! A farewell party and I drank with them as they kicked me out! I like them, I loved them watchman and lived just like them for the whole year I was down with them, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha!”

The old watchman who had seen thousands of years pass by, shook his sadly; it always happened: When the years went down to earth, with bells ringing and people singing, they went with firm determination and great ideas and plans to change things down there, but when their time was up, they were a mess.

“Yes!” sighed the watchman as he looked at the miserable 2016 standing in front of him, “it’s all because of those earth people down there. They corrupt their time, they’re the ones who’ve spoiled and tainted Two Thousand and Sixteen and all the years before!”

“What did you do on earth 2016?” asked the watchman sadly “What didn’t I do?” laughed the drunk year, “I started communal hatred where people lived as brothers before, I broke down churches, burnt mosques and destroyed temples. I drove farmers to suicide as their lands remained barren and in the next field I gave a bounty of harvest to make his neighbour envious!”

“Didn’t you do any good at all?” “Sure I did!” smiled the Old Year, “I showed married people the joys of divorce and drove them out of wedlock; gave children freedom with drugs and alcohol! Ha, ha, ha! You should have seen them all drunk and drugged all the time! Ha! Ha! Ha!” The old watchman shuddered and watched the Old Year stagger and go away into time. And then he heard new footsteps outside the gate of time. “Who goes there?” he shouted. “Two Thousand and Seventeen!” “What is the password?” “Peace!” “Welcome 2017!” shouted the watchman happily as he opened the gate and let the New Year through. He watched the New Year, a bundle of joy and happiness, love and hope, descend to Earth. “Oh you people of Earth, treat him well! Love him, respect him and what a year Two Thousand and Seventeen will be! It’s in your hands oh people!”

The old watchman then sighed, went back to The Gate of Time and sat down to wait another year. Happy New Year, dear readers, do treat 2017 well..!

— Email:bobsbanter@gmail.com

Related