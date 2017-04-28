‘Wekh Lahore Photo Contest’ starts today

City Reporter

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is organising a five-day ‘Wekh Lahore Photo Contest and Exhibition’, starting from Friday here at Alhamra Arts Council.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, the contest and exhibition is bing held primarily for the young photographers and the lovers of the city Lahore and Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Sumbal will inaugurate it.

There are three categories in the ‘Wekh Lahore Photo Contest and Exhibition’: architecture, street life and monuments. Almost 450 pictures will be displayed for five days in the gallery.

The submissions for the event had been sent to the WCLA where the final images were selected. The selection process was based on the frame, story, light and clarity of the image. The winners will be given prize in cash as well as gifts, which have been sponsored by different multinationals.

The WCLA received almost seven hundred images of walled city in different categories, out of which 450 images were being displayed.