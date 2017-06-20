Weekly Review: Bank deposits increase

Observer Report

Karachi

Deposits and other accounts of all scheduled banks stood at Rs11,320.56 billion after a 2.98pc increase over the preceding week’s figure of Rs10,992.69b, according to the weekly statement of position of all scheduled banks for the week ended June 2.

Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs9,684.05b, the current week’s figure was higher by 16.90pc. Deposits and other accounts of all commercial banks stood at Rs11,244.87b against preceding week’s deposits of Rs10,929.28b, showing a rise of 2.89pc. Deposits and other accounts of specialised banks stood at Rs75.69b, higher by 19.35pc against previous week’s figure of Rs63.41b.

Total assets of all scheduled banks stood at Rs15,954.96b, higher by 0.75pc over preceding week’s figure of Rs15,836.12b. Current week’s figure is higher by15.16pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs13,854.15b. Total assets of all commercial banks stood at Rs15,701.39bn, higher by 0.68pc over previous week’s figure of Rs15,595.41bn, while total assets of specialised banks at Rs253.56bn, were larger 5.34pc over the previous week’s Rs240.71bn.

Gross advances of all scheduled banks stood at Rs5,979.33bn, higher by 0.73pc over the preceding week’s figure of Rs5,935.78bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs5,051.80bn, current week’s figure is higher by 18.36pc. Advances by all commercial banks increased to Rs5,810.85bn from previous week’s Rs5,767. 35bn indicating a rise of 0.75pc, whereas advances of specialised banks stood at Rs168.47bn against previous week’s Rs168.42bn.

Borrowings by all scheduled banks decreased in the week under review. It fell by 1.07pc to Rs2,409.57b against previous week’s Rs2,435.59bn. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs2,060.88b, current week’s figure is higher by 16.92pc.

Borrowings by commercial banks in the week at Rs2,377.46b were lower by 1.12pc against previous week’s Rs2,404.29b. Borrowings by specialised banks stood at Rs32.11b against the previous week’s Rs31.29b. Investments of all scheduled banks stood at Rs7,876.23b against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,849.35b, showing a rise of 0.34pc. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs7,117.12b, current week’s figure is higher by 10.67pc.

Investments by all commercial banks stood at Rs7,818.61b, higher by 0.21pc against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,801.94b.