Weekly inflation falls by 0.16pc

Islamabad

The weekly inflation for the week ended on December 29 for the combined income group declined by 0.16 per cent as compared to the previous week. According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 218.11 points against 218.45 points last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed decrease of 0.34 per cent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8000 decreased by 0.22 per cent as it went down from 219.40 points in the previous week to 208.93 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to Rs 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to Rs 35,000 and above Rs 35,000 also decreased by 0.27 per cent, 0.29 per cent, 0.31 per cent and 0.41 per cent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 15 items registered decrease, while six items increased with the remaining 32 items’ prices unchanged. The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review, included tomatoes, potatoes, onions, eggs (farm) pulse mash (washed), LPG Cylinder, pulse masoor, moong pulse, milk (powdered), sugar, garlic, red chilly (powder), vegetable ghee loose and mustard oil.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken farm (live), bananas, beef, pulse gram, wheat and wheat flour. The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included basmati rice (broken), rice (irri-6), bread, milk (fresh), curd, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), salt (powder), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea prepared, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.—Agencies