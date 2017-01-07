Weekly inflation falls by 0.12pc

Islamabad

The weekly inflation for the week ended on January 5 for the combined income group declined by 0.12 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 217.84 points against 218.45 points last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed decrease of 0.13 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 decreased by 0.11 percent as it went down from 208.93 points in the previous week to 208.70 points in the week under review.—APP