Weekly film screening resumes at Lok Virsa

A weekly film screening resumed here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club by screening Hungarian film “The Notebook”. The film was directed by Janos Szasz. It is based on a widely admired novel, written in French, by the Hungarian-born writer Agota Kristof. The film’ is based on the life of twin boys who toughen themselves in order to survive the Second World War in Hungary. The film is almost painterly in its depiction of simple, rural life. A woman leaves her twins at their grandmother’s house during WWII in order to protect them. Instead, the twins are left to their own devices as the grandmother does not offer them the protection they need. In order to survive, the siblings ardently learn their lessons from the waging war and studiously record these lessons in a ‘notebook’. The film is mostly faithful to the details and mood of the book, but it is also muddled and sensationalistic and superficially shocking rather than profoundly provocative.—APP

