Weekly book bazaar starts

A two-day weekly books bazaar started here at the premises of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday. The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have set up their stalls at the weekly book bazaar.

The bazaar will be opened at 9 am and conclude till 7 pm in evening for two-day an official said.

Books on various subjects are also available at the bazaar on discounts rates. The Academy is making efforts to promote book reading culture in the country, he added.—APP

