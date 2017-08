Staff Reporter

Spokesman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has said that “Weekly Sunday Bazaars G-6, G-10 and H-9 on September 03, 2017 and Mangal Bazaar H-9 and I-9 on September 05, 2017 would not be held on account of “Eid – ul – Azha”. Notification in this regard has been issued.