Weeklong ID celebrations kick off at Aiwan-e-Quaid

Patriotic slogans campaign by NPC office-bearers, dignitaries attracts visitors

Zubair Qureshi

A week-long series of programmes in connection with 70th Independence Day Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) kicked off here at the Aiwan-e-Quaid with inauguration of the painting exhibition on the first day, Monday. Noted artists’ paintings reflecting the Pakistan Day Movement, historic images of the Heroes of the Pakistan Movement are put on display. The exhibition will continue until August 14.

Chairman NPC Dr Naeem Ghani inaugurated the exhibition by signing a patriotic slogan on the jumbo sized Independence Day banner. He was followed by Executive Secretary of the NPC and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer, Vice Chairman of the NPC, Mian Muhammad Javed, Chairperson of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Senator Razina Alam Khan and members of the NPC Executive Committee. Later Dr Ghani cut ribbon to formally inaugurate the paintings exhibition titled ‘Mera Pakistan.’

The exhibition also features rare historic photographs of the political engagements of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the Pakistan movement. Expressing his views on the paintings, Dr Naeem Ghani maintained that these master pieces were a real reflection of the historical places as well as the day-to-day urban and rural life of Pakistan and would enlighten the visitors and they would come to know more about the country. The NPC is serving the same cause in a different medium, he said.

Dr Naeem Ghani also made a reference to the great services of late Zahid Malik, the founder Chairman of NPC, maintaining that Zahid Malik had raised this organization on strong patriotic footings.

The paintings include works of master painter Altaf Ahmad, Asrar Farooqi, Sheerien Iqbal, Shehnaz Akram, Saima Aamir and Shabana Hassan. As many as 18 paintings on display show various sites of Pakistan such as Thatha, Rohtas Fort, Haran Minar, Mohatta Palace, Mall Road Muree, Jamia Masjid Road Rawalpindi, Passenger Van Raja Bazar, Haweli Meer Baba, Laal Haweli, Saidpur Village, Minar-i-Pakistan, Faisal Mosque and that of a village life.

NPC executive committee members including Dr Ayyub Sabir, Advocate M Bilal, Dr Inamul Haq, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, Mrs Qamar Aftab, Mrs Nargis Nasir, General (R) Muhammad Tahir, Afzal Babar and others also signed the Independence Day banner with patriotic phrases.

The signing campaign on the banner and the exhibition will continue for visitors of Aiwan-e-Quaid and general public till August 14, 2017.