Week long ID celebrations to begin at Aiwan-i-Quaid from today

Observer Report

The Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) has chalked out befitting programs to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and fervor at Aiwan-i-Quaid Islamabad from 7th to 14th August 2017.

The celebrations will start with the Chairman-NPC Dr. Naeem Ghani signing a patriotic phrase on a jumbo sized banner on 7th August 2017, at 4.00 pm. This would immediately be followed by inauguration of a pictures exhibition entitled as ‘Mera Pakistan’ by the Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

The exhibition will display rare pictures of the political engagements of Quaid-e-Azam during the Pakistan movement besides the painting master pieces of renowned artists. The signing campaign and the photo exhibition will continue for the general public till 14th August 2017.

The central event of the celebrations will take place on the Independence Day at 10.00 am featuring the flag hoisting ceremony at Aiwan-i-Quaid. Mrs. Zahid Malik will preside over this ceremony that would further be decorated with a march past of students carrying a 350 x 20 feet national flag from the gate of Fatima Jinnah Park to the Aiwan-e-Quaid building.

The Islamabad Police band will display tunes of patriotic national songs. The ceremony will be followed by a lively competition of national songs the students of various educational institutes from the twin cities.