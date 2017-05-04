Weavers demand ban on machine-made Pashmina

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, weavers under the banner of Pashmina Handmade Weavers and Manufacturers Union held protests at various industrial estates in the territory demanding ban on production of machine-made Pashmina.

President of the Union, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnum in a media interview in Srinagar said that peaceful protests were held by the weavers at Industrial Estate Gandarbal, Zakura and Bagh-e-Ali Mardan outside the power looms.

The weaver union had given an ultimatum of 15 days to the puppet administration on March 13 to enforce a ban on production of pashmina on power looms or else face protests. The move is described as economic murder of weavers and destruction to centuries-old industry. —KMS