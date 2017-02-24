We need trade with UK, not aid: CM

Priti Patel meets Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

UK Minister for International Development Priti Patel called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here Friday and discussed the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in education, health, skill development and other sectors.

The meeting also decided to enhance cooperation to eliminate child labor. The UK Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives in the recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said UK and Pakistan are important partners in the journey of development and progress in Pakistan.

He said various programs in the fields of education, health and skill development are running successfully in Punjab with the cooperation of DFID. He said enrollment in primary schools has reached 90 percent and a program is running successfully with the cooperation of DFID for the provision of missing facilities in schools and training of teachers.

The Chief Minister said a big chunk of population in Pakistan is consisted of youth and for the empowerment of the youth thousands of youngsters have been imparted training under the Skill Development Program.

He said the war against terrorism is the war of survival of Pakistan and there is no precedence in the world of sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism. He said the whole nation is united to eliminate terrorism and to eliminate terrorism, we need books not bullets. He said transparency has been ensured in all development projects in Punjab and even a single penny is being spent transparently on the public welfare projects. He said we need trade with the UK, not aid and the UK investors can take benefit of investment opportunities in Pakistan especially Punjab.

He said the Punjab Education Endowment Fund is the biggest education scholarship program in South Asia and volume of this fund has reached Rs20 billion and one lakh and 75 thousand needy and intelligent students are getting quality education through this fund. He said that Punjab government has taken exemplary steps for the empowerment of women and in official boards the quota of women has been fixed at 33 percent.

He said women are being provided interest free loans for self-employment and sharing financial burden of their families.