We have great respect for SC, its decisions: Shahbaz

Visits 1223MW gas power plant at Balloki

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited 1223- megawatt gas power plant at Bolloki Wednesday and inspected various sections of under construction gas power plant and lauded the speed of work on the project.

After inspection of the plant, the Chief Minister while talking to the media said that time is not far when the opponents will also be compelled to appreciate our energy projects as the records of speed, transparency and saving set by Muslim League-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in energy projects are unprecedented.

Why dictator Musharraf, raising the slogan of Pakistan First did not think about construction of Dasu and Basha dams. He said that Musharraf caused irreparable loss to Pakistan with regard to energy. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, work is continuing round the clock for the development of country and removal of deprivations. He said that past rulers ruined the country and the nation and country’s resources were looted ruthlessly.

He said that past rulers did nothing for the nation and we will work for its prosperity. He said that destiny of Pakistan is linked to energy projects and he will motivate the engineers for speedy development of energy projects and is ready to do all for the nation.

He said that federal and provincial government are being set up 3600-megawatt gas power plants from their own resources at Baloke, Haveli Bahadur Shah and Bhikki and these three projects will be completed within a short period of 27 months whereas in past, such projects were not completed even in 60 months.

Answering another question, the Chief Minister said that hydel projects are also important for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Why dictator Musharraf did not construct Dasu and Basha dams although he raised slogan of Pakistan First, he questioned? Shehbaz Sharif said the credit goes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that work has been started on construction of 4000 megawatt Dasu dam while land has been acquired for Basha dam.

He said that capacity of the turbines being installed at Baloke gas power plant is maximum in the world. Replying to another question, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had once decided to construct Kala Bagh dam, although this is a non-practicable project but its usefulness cannot be denied.

He said that it is against the solidarity of Pakistan to start work on this project unless the entire nation is united and the four brothers agreed. He said that the provinces have differences on Kala Bagh project and it is also a gift of dictatorship. He said that consensus of all the four provinces is necessary for Kala Bagh project.

He said that past rulers did not pay attention to Dasu and Bhasha dams. Answering another question, Shehbaz Sharif said that like Neelam Jhelum, Nandi Pur Power Project also tells the loot and plunder of past rulers but now this project is generating energy. He said that if our government had not started this project then 33 billion rupees of the nation have been usurped.

Sharif said that precious time of the nation was wasted due to sit-ins and lockdown but despite it we continued forwarding power projects and added that at the end of current year, darkness will be removed with the completion of energy projects and there will be illumination everywhere and load-shedding will be eliminated. He said that the burden of a number of decades of the past will become history. He said that surplus electricity will be available for agriculture, industries, education, health and other sectors. He said that this is a great credit of present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. In addition to these, energy projects are being executed under CPEC and work is being carried out speedily on 1320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project which will be completed in June 2017 in spite of December 25, 2017.