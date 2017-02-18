Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

The suicide bombing in Lahore took various precious lives and crippled dozens of people. Apparently, it is another security lapse that allowed terrorists to pilfer into heavy guarded area. Mob sacrificing is no new thing in our country. Time and again such incidents have occurred but we have terribly failed to control these attacks as we lack defence within ourselves. There is a dire need of implementing security action plan in Punjab in letter and spirit to protect the innocent civilians from heinous terror attacks. Moreover, pulpit can play important role in curbing chauvinism and extremism simmering in different pseudo-Islamic sections carrying out terror attacks in the name of religion. Religious scholars must come forward and denounce such acts. It is sad to know that high alert was signalled to all security agencies by National Counter Terrorism Authority on 7th February 2017 regarding expected terror attack. Foolproof arrangements should have been made to avoid such colossal mishap. We fail again and again but do not learn from our past mistakes. It is hoped that government would announce some reasonable financial relief for victims of this bomb blast.