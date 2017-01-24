We are proud of Chinese working on dev projects in Pakistan: Shahbaz

Traditional Chinese New Year starts

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif participated in a ceremony held at local hotel here in connection with the start of traditional Chinese New Year 2017 and the start of spring season. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin cut a cake on the occasion. He conveyed his best wishes to the Chinese leadership, people and consul general on the start of their traditional year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that thousands of Chinese engineers, technicians and workers away from their families are working on development projects in Pakistan and their determination is praiseworthy. He said that completion of these projects will strengthened the economy of Pakistan. He said that Chinese engineers and workers are working on energy, infrastructure, orange line, metro train and other such projects with dedication and their hard work and dedication for Pakistan will be acknowledged in the history. He said that we are proud of our Chinese engineers and workers because on this occasion of festivity they are staying in Pakistan instead of joining their families and we appreciate their gesture.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Punjab Govt. will work very closely with Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin and the Pak-China friendship is time tested and China is the trusted friend of Pakistan. He said in April 2016, Chinese president had visited Pakistan and signed historic projects worth 46 billion dollars and the Pakistani nation is thankful for this historic package. He said that had been historical movement in the history of Pakistan and the implementation of this project started forthwith. He said that apart from Pakistan, no country in the world has witnessed such a speedy pace of projects being completed under CPEC. He said that some of the development projects are being completed at such a fast pace that they had never happen in the world history. He said that new world record of speedy competition of development projects in Pakistan is being made and this is the speed of Chinese President.

This is the vision of one belt and one road that will bring about peace and prosperity in the region. He said that 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project was due to complete in Dec. 2017 but now this project will complete in June 2017 and there is no precedence of such speedy completion of development projects in Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin said that we will take forward Pak-China relationship with the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that he has received a lot of love and respect after taking over as a Lahore Consul General. He said Pak-China relationship has been transferred in to strategic partnership after the launch of CPEC in 2015 due to which Pak-China relationship are touching new heights.

He said he will leave no stone unturned to take Pak-China relationships to new heights with the close coordination of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said CPEC will benefit Pakistan a lot that is my second home.

He praised speedy completion of 3600 MW gas power projects in Punjab. Provincial Ministers, Parliamentarians, American Consul General, senior officers of Chinese companies, engineers and prominent personalities from all walks of life were present on this occasion.