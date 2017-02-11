Jamshed Siddiqui

Lahore

The life we live is a constant state of inner war. It is most of the times about proving something or someone Right or Wrong or show easing ourselves as being always Mr or Mrs Right. Let me explain with an example, while gossiping we often talk about people taking advantage of their absence. We prove them wrong not because they are wrong but for the simple reason that our mind derives sadistic pleasure in branding ourselves as being always right. As we grow older this habit of upmanship gets so ingrained in our DNA that we are obvious to it what makes us think that our ways are far better than anyone around us.

Why should anyone understand our perspective when we are not ready to understand theirs. We can say that aging gracefully is most accepting your grey hairs and wrinkles, but understanding perspectives. We can change the quality of hair colour and apply concealers to cover wrinkles but never give a thought to our perspectives which become rigid as the age undergoes progression, real progression as when we do not need any certification from anyone else but our self. In this world of right and wrong, no one is right, no one is wrong; all of us have shades of grey. Accept your own grey before passing judgement on others. The following quote sums it all up brilliantly “We are all sinners, judging sinners for sinning differently.”