WCCIS being set up

Sialkot

Necessary arrangement are being finalized for setting up Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS), said chairperson Departmental Committee on Women Entrepreneurs of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Dr. Maryam Noman. Talking to APP on Sunday she said that Women Chamber will be operational soon in this export oriented city and hub of cottage industry of the country and this step was being taken to facilitate the business women. At present a large number of business women were registered with SCCI and doing their business successfully she said. Dr.Maryam said main objective of setting up Women Chamber was to empower women folk and to promote women entrepreneurship of Sialkot and its adjoining areas. She said that the dream of national development could not be materialized without the involvement women in the national development process. The chairperson further stated that Pakistani women had the capability and courage to bring revolutionary changes in every sphere of life and cope with global challenges more effectively. The Women Chamber will play its instrumental role in promoting women entrepreneurship enabling them to play their due role in boosting up export volume and Women Chamber will extend necessary support and guidance to females in setting up their independent business and concentrate on capacity building she added.—APP